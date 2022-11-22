Catholic World News

German priest abducted in Mali’s capital in rare kidnapping

November 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans-Joachim Lohre, who teaches at the Institute of Islamic-Christian Training, was kidnapped as he prepared to celebrate Mass. Mali, a West African nation of 20.1 million (map), is 89% Muslim and 2% Christian, with 9% adhering to ethnic religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!