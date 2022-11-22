Catholic World News

Priest abducted, freed in Nigeria

November 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: While he was leading adoration prayers in Igbo-Ukwu, Father Cyril Okafor was abducted. A vigilante group freed him a day later.

