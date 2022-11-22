Catholic World News

Leading Sudanese prelate: Abyei faces humanitarian catastrophe

November 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Abyei Area Administration, a disputed region, lies on the border of Sudan and South Sudan. Bishop Yunan Tombe Trily, the president of the Bishops’ Conference of Sudan and South Sudan, called on aid agencies to “act immediately to save the population of Abyei, providing food and health services.”

