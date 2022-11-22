Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone calls for respect for life of the unborn, greater Eucharistic reverence

November 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Abortion “was originally something that people said was a necessary evil, then it became a choice,” said Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco. “And then it became health care. Now they’re calling it reproductive freedom, which can mean all kinds of things. And now it’s celebrated as a good. So I’d say that’s the most, most urgent and critical issue we need to react to.”

