Pope honors family roots in northern Italy with rare outing

November 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis traveled to Asti, Italy, on the weekend of November 19-20 for the 90th birthday of a cousin.



Asti was the hometown of the Pope’s father, an immigrant to Argentina.



The Pontiff was made an honorary citizen of the city and greeted the faithful from his popemobile. Later, he celebrated Mass for the feast of Christ the King and delivered his Sunday Angelus address.

