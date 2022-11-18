Catholic World News

Act on climate change ‘before it is too late’: new papal appeal to UN conference

November 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt, COP27, began on November 6 and concludes on November 18.



“Let us not tire of doing everything possible for the dramatic urgency of climate change,” the Pope tweeted on November 17. “Let us put concrete, far-sighted choices in act, thinking of the younger generations first, before it is too late! #COP27”



The Pope had earlier encouraged conference participants in their deliberations; the Holy See’s Secretary of State addressed the conference.

