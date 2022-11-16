Catholic World News

Pope encourages COP27, recalls Laudato Si’ Action Platform anniversary

November 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Offering encouragement to COP27, the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt, and referring to the Paris Agreement (2015), Pope Francis expressed “hope that steps forward are taken with courage and determination, in the footsteps of the Paris accords.”



Referring to the Vatican’s seven-year plan to generate environmental action, the Pope also said that the Laudato Si’ Action Platform, launched in 2021, is “aimed at responding to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor. I encourage this crucial mission for the future of humanity, so that it may foster in everyone a concrete commitment to care for creation.”

