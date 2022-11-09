Catholic World News

‘Climate change will not wait for us,’ Cardinal Parolin tells UN conference

November 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, addressed COP27, the UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.



“The Vatican City State is committed to reducing net emissions to zero before 2050, through intensifying its efforts to improve its environmental management,” he said, and the Holy See “is dedicated to promoting education in integral ecology.”



“Climate change will not wait for us,” he continued. “Our world is now far too interdependent and cannot permit itself to be structured into unsustainable isolated blocs of countries. This is a time for international and intergenerational solidarity. We need to be responsible, courageous, and forward-looking, not just for ourselves, but for our children.”

