Catholic World News

Live the Gospel by treating others as a brother or sister, Pope says

November 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: On November 14, Pope Francis distributed a prepared address as he received members of the Italian organization FOCSIV (Federation of Christian Organizations for International Voluntary Service).



In the written address, the Pope reflected on “three objectives that concern us all”: “being volunteers in the world,” peace, and development.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!