Catholic World News
Live the Gospel by treating others as a brother or sister, Pope says
November 15, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: On November 14, Pope Francis distributed a prepared address as he received members of the Italian organization FOCSIV (Federation of Christian Organizations for International Voluntary Service).
In the written address, the Pope reflected on “three objectives that concern us all”: “being volunteers in the world,” peace, and development.
