Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch criticizes adversaries who ‘do not want a Christian president’ in Lebanon

November 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Lebanon has faced a political crisis since the expiration of the president’s term without a replacement. Lebanon’s president is traditionally a Christian, while the nation’s prime minister is traditionally a Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!