‘Do no harm’: Catholic groups urge FDA not to approve over-the-counter birth control pill

November 15, 2022

The National Catholic Bioethics Center, joined by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Catholic Medical Association, and the National Association of Catholic Nurses, has urged the US Food and Drug Administration not to approve OPILL, a proposed over-the-counter birth control pill.

The signatories warned:

OPILL is a synthetic progestin-only contraceptive, also called the “minipill,” which potentially can induce the following side effects that clearly include indicators of organ failure, e.g., liver, cardiovascular, hemopoietic, or neurological systems: difficulty breathing, swelling of the ankles or feet, severe stomach or pelvic pain, unusual tiredness, dark urine, yellowing of the eyes or skin (jaundice), sudden shortness of breath, chest, jaw, and left arm pain, confusion, coughing up blood, sudden dizziness, fainting, pain, swelling, or warmth in the groin or calf, tingling, weakness, or numbness in the arms or legs, headaches with or without vision changes, lack of coordination, existing migraines becoming worse, sudden or very severe headache, trouble speaking, weakness on one side of the body, and vision problems.

“This hormonal contraceptive may cause abnormal bleeding, ovarian cysts and, most importantly, depression, which has already been a significant problem since Covid-19 in young people,” they continued. “Making such a potentially harmful medication available without a prescription can only cause avoidable harm, violating the Hippocratic tradition embraced by the Food and Drug Administration.”

