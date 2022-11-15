Catholic World News

US bishops’ committee expresses solidarity with Church in Ethiopia following peace agreement

November 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, expressed “ecclesial solidarity” in a letter to the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Ethiopia, following the signing of a peace agreement that ended the Tigray War.



“We pray that the Prince of Peace will guide you in [the] search for national healing and reconciliation,” Bishop Malloy said in his letter to Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel. “I welcome your thoughts and ideas on how the United States government and our Committee can assist you in this process. We are ready to support and work with you as you travel along the road back to peace and reconciliation.”

