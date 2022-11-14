Catholic World News

Apostolic nuncio urges India’s bishops to promote relations with other religions

November 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “All Christians must be committed to dialogue with others so that moral values are protected and God is praised in all creation.” Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the apostolic nuncio, said in an address to the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India of the Latin Church.



The South Asian nation of 1.339 billion (map) is 72% Hindu, 15% Muslim, 5% Christian, 4% ethnic religionist, and 2% Sikh.

