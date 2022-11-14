Catholic World News

Papal warning to Catholic educators against ideological colonization

November 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On November 12, Pope Francis received participants in the general assembly of the World Union of Catholic Teachers.



“Beware of ideological colonization,” the Pope warned in his address. “It is one thing to follow the culture of the moment, to speak the language of the moment, but it is another thing to allow yourself to be colonized ideologically ... Today, ideological colonization is destroying the human personality, and it can be disastrous when it is applied in education.”

