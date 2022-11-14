Catholic World News

Detroit archbishop invites faithful to penance after Proposal 3 passage

November 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On election day, Michigan voters passed Proposal 3, the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative, by a 57%-43% margin. The state constitution there now recognizes an unlimited right to abortion, including abortions for minors and late-term abortions.



Following the amendment’s passage, Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit published a message in which he invited “all the faithful to join me in the first two weeks of Advent, from November 27 to December 9, in doing penance, giving alms, praying, and fasting. We must use these spiritual practices to make reparations for the great sin of abortion in our midst.”

