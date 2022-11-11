Catholic World News

Catholic leaders vow to continue fight after state abortion measures pass

November 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops in California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, and Vermont reacted to the defeats for pro-life cause on ballot initiatives.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!