Ukrainian primate meets former Pontiff, who promises prayers

November 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of the Ukrainian Catholic Church met on November 9 with Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI at the Mater Ecclesiae residence, to brief him on the problems of the Church in Ukraine.



The Ukrainian prelate reported that the retired Pope “keeps praying for Ukraine.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

