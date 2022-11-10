Catholic World News
Ukrainian primate meets former Pontiff, who promises prayers
November 10, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of the Ukrainian Catholic Church met on November 9 with Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI at the Mater Ecclesiae residence, to brief him on the problems of the Church in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian prelate reported that the retired Pope “keeps praying for Ukraine.”
