Leading Argentine media entrepreneur meets with Pontiff

November 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Jorge Fontevecchia, a leading Argentine media entrepreneur and journalist, on November 9. Over the past 45 years, Fontevecchia’s publications have clashed with various Argentine leaders, and he was imprisoned during the Dirty War. Neither the Vatican nor Fontevecchia released details about the meeting.

