Boston pays out $2.1M to settle Christian flag legal case

November 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In May, the US Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the city of Boston violated the free-speech rights of Harold Shurtleff and Camp Constitution when it denied them permission to fly a Christian flag outside City Hall. The city had approved the previous 284 flag applications, and the Court ruled that the city had engaged in unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination.

