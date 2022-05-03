Catholic World News

Unanimous Supreme Court says Boston violated free speech clause in barring Christian flag outside city hall

May 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “When the government encourages diverse expression— say, by creating a forum for debate—the First Amendment prevents it from discriminating against speakers based on their viewpoint,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote on behalf of the Court. “Boston’s refusal to let [Harold] Shurtleff and Camp Constitution raise their flag based on its religious viewpoint ‘abridg[ed]’ their ‘freedom of speech.’”

