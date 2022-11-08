Catholic World News

Papal telegram following Tanzanian plane crash

November 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Holy Father’s name to the apostolic nunciature in Tanzania following the crash of Precision Air Flight 494.

