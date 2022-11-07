Catholic World News

New charges against French bishop after Vatican disciplinary action

November 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A French bishop who resigned last year after a Vatican investigation into abuse charges is now the subject of new charges, The Pillar reports.



BIshop Michel Santier stepped down last year, citing health reasons. But the Diocese of Crétiel recently revealed that the Vatican had instructed him to retire to a life of prayer and penance.

