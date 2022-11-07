Action Alert!
Ukrainian Catholic leader presents Pope with a mine fragment

November 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Svlatoslav Shevchuk, the leader of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, presented Pope Francis with a fragment from an exploded Russian land mine, as they met in Rome on November 7.

The Ukrainian prelate, who has rallied resistance to the Russian invasion, was in Rome to confer with Vatican officials about the war and the conditions in his homeland. He was making his first trip outside Ukraine since the fighting began.

Archbishop Shevchuk told the Pope that the conflict is “a colonial war, and the peace proposals coming from Russia are colonial peace proposals.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

