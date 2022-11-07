Pope to French bishops: Care for people ‘disoriented’ by Traditionis Custodes
November 07, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis ... invites you to the greatest solicitude and paternity for those people — especially young people, priests, and laity — who are disoriented by the motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, which you will be working to implement,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, said in a message to French bishops as they held their fall meeting. (Traditionis Custodes is the 2021 papal document restricting the celebration of the extraordinary form of the Mass.)The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 10:52 AM ET USA
Did the hankering after reverence at Mass not virtually demand a revival of the 1962 Roman Missal? In my experience at Mass across 2 continents, true religionists no longer need waste their time on the irreverence manifested in many Novus Ordo Masses. I did not commit to the FSSP because of my preference for the 1962 missal, but for the reverence found in Masses offered according to this missal. I am prejudiced against no valid rite (Eastern/Western), but against irreverent Sunday gatherings.