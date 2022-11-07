Catholic World News

Pope to French bishops: Care for people ‘disoriented’ by Traditionis Custodes

November 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis ... invites you to the greatest solicitude and paternity for those people ⁠— especially young people, priests, and laity ⁠— who are disoriented by the motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, which you will be working to implement,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, said in a message to French bishops as they held their fall meeting. (Traditionis Custodes is the 2021 papal document restricting the celebration of the extraordinary form of the Mass.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.