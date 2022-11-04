Catholic World News

Ireland could lose one quarter of its priests in next 15 years

November 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “547 priests of the 2,100 working priests in the Irish Church currently are aged between 61 and 75 and nearly 300 or 15% of working priests are aged 75 or over,” according to the report. “52 priests, or fewer than 2.5% of working priests, are younger than 40, and there are just 47 seminarians.”

