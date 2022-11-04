Catholic World News

Renewed papal appeal for Ukraine

November 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear brothers and sisters, please, let us not forget martyred Ukraine: let us pray for peace, let us pray that there may be in peace in Ukraine,” Pope Francis told pilgrims on November 1, following his Angelus address.

