‘Like saints, be builders of peace,’ Pope tells pilgrims

November 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address on All Saints Day, Pope Francis reflected on the beatitude, “Blessed are the peacemakers.” He concluded, “May the Virgin Mary, Queen of all saints, help us to be peacemakers in our daily lives.”

