Your reality is noble, requiring patience and vision, Pope tells Catholic communicators

November 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On October 31, Pope Francis received members of the Coordination of Communication Associations (COPERCOM), an Italian Catholic association.



In his address, which has not yet been translated into English, Pope Francis reflected on four goals: coordination, change, encounter-listening-word, and the synodal journey. “Encounter-listening-word,” said the Pope, are the “A-B-C” of the good communicator.

