Mother of Blessed Carlo Acutis discusses the ‘secret of my son’

October 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Antonia Salzano, the mother of Blessed Carlo Acutis, has published a book, Il segreto di mio figlio [The Secret of My Son].



Salzano did not grow up in a devout family: “my first Mass was my First Communion, my second Mass was my Confirmation, and my third Mass was my wedding,” she recalled. “I say this to emphasize that it was my son Carlo who taught me everything.”

