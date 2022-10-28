Catholic World News

‘They remained praying’: Vatican newspaper draws attention to attack on Iranian shrine

October 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its October 27 edition to a massacre at a Shia Muslim shrine in Shiraz, Iran. The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, or ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which at least 15 were killed and 40 injured.

