US State Department decries Hong Kong conviction of Jimmy Lai

October 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US State Department has issued a statement denouncing the conviction of Catholic human-rights activist Jimmy Lai by a Hong Kong court.



The State Department said that Lai was found guilty of “spurious fraud charges,” and went on to express deep concern “about the deterioration in protection for human rights and fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong.”



The Vatican has not commented on the Lai trial.

