Hong Kong court finds Jimmy Lai guilty on new charges

October 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Jimmy Lai, the Catholic publisher and human-rights activist, has been found guilty of fraud in a Hong Kong court, as Chinese prosecutors continue to pursue multiple legal charges against him.



Lai—who is already serving a prison term for organizing an unlawful assembly—still faces more serious charges of conspiring against the Chinese government. If convicted he could face life imprisonment. His trial on those charges—to be heard by a special jury chosen by the government to handle national-security cases—is scheduled for December 1.

