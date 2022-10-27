Catholic World News

Pope calls upon priests to be close to the people, warns against pornography

October 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “it is important to maintain contact with the people, with God’s faithful people, because there is the anointing of God’s people: they are the sheep,” Pope Francis said in a conversation with seminarians and priests studying in Rome.



The Pope also warned the priests and seminarians that pornography “weakens the priestly heart.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!