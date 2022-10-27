Catholic World News

‘We don’t want to live in war,’ says bishop in violence-plagued Mexico

October 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It seems that we’re in a ‘state of war,’ where there’s a ‘curfew,’ ‘suspension of classes,’ ‘businesses closing,’ ‘don’t go out on the street,’” Bishop Juan Manuel González Sandoval of Tarahumara, Chihuahua (map), said of clashes between government security forces and organized crime. “Why don’t we have the rule of law, where as citizens we’re given our individual guarantees?”

