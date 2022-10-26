Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch, King Charles meet in Buckingham Palace

October 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, met with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace on October 25. The prelate expressed his condolences for the death of Queen Elizabeth II and recalled the 100th anniversary of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain.

