Archbishop implores President Biden to end ‘single-minded extremism’ on abortion

October 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The President is gravely wrong to continue to seek every possible avenue to facilitate abortion, instead of using his power to increase support and care to mothers in challenging situations,” Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore said in response to Biden’s statement that his top legislative priority is the national codification of Roe v. Wade.



“This single-minded extremism must end, and we implore President Biden to recognize the humanity in preborn children and the genuine life-giving care needed by women in this country,” added Archbishop Lori, the chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “As pastors who deal daily with the tragic impacts of abortion, we know that abortion is a violent act which ends the life of preborn children and wounds untold numbers of women.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

