Biden promises top priority to codifying Roe

October 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden has promised that an effort to protect unrestricted abortion will be his top legislative priority after the November mid-term elections.



At an October 18 campaign rally, Biden said that if the Democratic party retains control of Congress, “The first bill that I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.” He said that he would sign the legislation on January 22: the 50th anniversary of the Roe decision.





