Catholic World News

French President Macron speaks with Pontiff about Ukraine

October 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 22 with French President Emmanuel Macron, for a one-hour discussion that centered mainly on the war in Ukraine.



A Vatican statement indicated that the conversation also touched on other international conflicts, particularly in the Middle East.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!