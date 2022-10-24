Catholic World News
French President Macron speaks with Pontiff about Ukraine
October 24, 2022
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 22 with French President Emmanuel Macron, for a one-hour discussion that centered mainly on the war in Ukraine.
A Vatican statement indicated that the conversation also touched on other international conflicts, particularly in the Middle East.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!