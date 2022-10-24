Biden ‘not in communion with Catholic faith,’ Archbishop Chaput says
October 24, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Chaput said that President Biden “is not in communion with the Catholic faith,” during an October 22 address in Arlington, Virginia.
The retired Archbishop of Philadelphia spoke of “Biden’s apostasy on the abortion issue,” but quickly added: “He’s not alone.”
“When you freely break communion with the Church of Jesus Christ and her teachings, you can’t pretend to be in communion when it’s convenient,” Archbishop Chaput said.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Oct. 24, 2022 2:11 PM ET USA
Biden has been spouting his anti-Catholicism for at least the last 14 years, yet precious few prelates are boldly proclaiming the truth about his rejection of the Catholic faith. Thank you Archbishop Chaput.