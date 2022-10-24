Action Alert!
Announcing the 2022 Fall Challenge (Oct 20-Dec 8):   $107,525 left to win a matching $111K grant!   Your gift counts twice!
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic World News

Biden ‘not in communion with Catholic faith,’ Archbishop Chaput says

October 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Chaput said that President Biden “is not in communion with the Catholic faith,” during an October 22 address in Arlington, Virginia.

The retired Archbishop of Philadelphia spoke of “Biden’s apostasy on the abortion issue,” but quickly added: “He’s not alone.”

“When you freely break communion with the Church of Jesus Christ and her teachings, you can’t pretend to be in communion when it’s convenient,” Archbishop Chaput said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Oct. 24, 2022 2:11 PM ET USA

    Biden has been spouting his anti-Catholicism for at least the last 14 years, yet precious few prelates are boldly proclaiming the truth about his rejection of the Catholic faith. Thank you Archbishop Chaput.

Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
Mankowski Diogenes Unveiled
Pelicano Maximilian Praying Rosary