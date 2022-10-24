Catholic World News

Biden ‘not in communion with Catholic faith,’ Archbishop Chaput says

October 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Chaput said that President Biden “is not in communion with the Catholic faith,” during an October 22 address in Arlington, Virginia.



The retired Archbishop of Philadelphia spoke of “Biden’s apostasy on the abortion issue,” but quickly added: “He’s not alone.”



“When you freely break communion with the Church of Jesus Christ and her teachings, you can’t pretend to be in communion when it’s convenient,” Archbishop Chaput said.

