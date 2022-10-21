Catholic World News

Vatican to host ‘Lectio Petri’ events to explore St. Peter’s legacy

October 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “In the light of Peter’s faith, we want to enlighten the face of ‘our’ Church and better understand the way that the Magisterium points out to all peoples in this Third Millennium, from the Second Vatican Council to Pope Francis,” Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Vicar General for Vatican City and Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, said of the series of four events, which are scheduled for October 25, November 22, January 17, and March 7.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!