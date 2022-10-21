Catholic World News

Pope pens preface to Holocaust survivor’s book

October 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a preface to a book by Edith Bruck, a Hungarian author and Holocaust survivor who lives in Rome.



The book, entitled Sono Francesco [I Am Francis], recounts the Pope’s February 2021 visit to her home. In his preface, the Pope recounts how the visit came about, as well as his own brief reflections on their meeting.

