Cardinal Eijk speaks out against Flemish bishops’ blessing for same-sex couples

October 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The statement of the Flemish bishops, in which they allow the blessing of same-sex couples and even provide a liturgical model for it, meets with inherent ethical objections, radically contradicts a recent ruling by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, and carries the risk that it may lead Catholics to views on the morality of same-sex relationships that are contrary to Church teaching,” warned Cardinal Wim Eijk of Utrecht, the Primate of the Netherlands.



Flanders, where the Flemish bishops minister, is part of Belgium, which borders the Netherlands.



The prelate added that “Catholics who accept the Church’s teaching, including on sexual morality, therefore fervently hope that the Flemish bishops will soon be asked by ecclesiastically competent circles to withdraw their statement, and that the latter will comply.”

