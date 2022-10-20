Catholic World News

Canadian bishops say it will take 4 more years to raise $30M for survivors

October 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Aboriginal Peoples Television Network

CWN Editor's Note: In 2021, the Canadian bishops announced a $30 million national financial pledge to support indigenous healing and reconciliation initiatives. Over the past year, $5.5 million ($4 million US dollars) has been raised.

