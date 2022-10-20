Catholic World News

Pope to World Food Forum: Eradicate hunger with spirit of fraternity

October 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Respecting food and according it the pre-eminent place it has in human life will only be possible if, in addition to concern for its production, availability and access, as well as for the technical measures of agricultural trade, we become aware that it is a gift of God of which we are merely custodians,” Pope message to the World Food Forum.



“Dear brothers and sisters, in this period of interconnected crises, the message of Christ, even for non-believers, demands not only that we feed, but give ourselves in service to others, recognizing and guaranteeing the centrality of the human person,” he added. “This priority can only be safeguarded if we once again believe in the fraternity and solidarity that must inspire relations between individuals and between peoples.”



The papal message to the World Food Forum followed an earlier message for World Food Day.

