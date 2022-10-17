Catholic World News

Papal message for World Food Day: In a world at war, put fraternity first

October 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: It is not possible to address the hunger crisis, and other crises affect the human family, “if we do not work and walk together, leaving no one behind,” Pope Francis said in his message for World Food Day.



“This requires, first of all, that we see others as our brothers and sisters, as members who make up our own human family, and whose sufferings and needs affect us all,” the Pope continued. “It is necessary to reiterate the urgency of tackling the problem of poverty, which is closely linked to the lack of adequate nutrition, together and at all levels.”

