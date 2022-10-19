Catholic World News

Discernment involves reflecting on our lives, Pope tells audience

October 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular public audience on October 19, Pope Francis said that discernment requires “rereading one’s own life” to recognize the guidances of the Spirit.



Reminding his audience of the words of St. Augustine, in discussing his own conversion, the Pope observed: “Discernment is the narrative reading of the good moments and the dark moments, the consolations and desolations we experience in the course of our lives.”

