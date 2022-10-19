Catholic World News

Spokesman for Ghana’s bishops warns against illegal gold mining

October 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We cannot continue like this,” said Father Dieu-Donne Kofi Davor, Director of Communications of the Episcopal Conference of Ghana, in reference to galamsey, or small-scale illegal gold mining.



Other Christian leaders in Ghana have also condemned galamsey—with a Methodist leader comparing it to Covid—and Ghana’s president vowed recently to eradicate the practice.

