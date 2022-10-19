Catholic World News

Mormon leader calls abuse ‘abomination’ amid policy scrutiny

October 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The remarks by Russell Nelson, the 98-year-old president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Encyclopaedia Britannica article), follow a recent AP story, “Seven years of sex abuse: How Mormon officials let it happen.”

