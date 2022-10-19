Catholic World News

German synodal way leaders welcome extension of worldwide Synod

October 19, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on the Pope’s decision to extend the Synod on Synodality to 2024, the leaders of Germany’s synodal way said that “we welcome this step, which makes it clear that the Church is facing great challenges worldwide and is confronting them with the need for change.”



“The announcement of the global synod for the period Oct. 4-29, 2023, and for a second period of deliberation in October 2024, shows that Pope Francis considers synodality to be the decisive moment of change,” added Irme Stetter-Karp and Bishop Georg Bätzing.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!