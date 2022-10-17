Catholic World News

Pope Francis announces decision to extend Synod on Synodality to 2024

October 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The fruits of the synodal process under way are many, but so that they might come to full maturity, it is necessary not to be in a rush,” Pope Francis said on October 16, following his Angelus address.



“Therefore, in order to have a more relaxed period of discernment, I have established that this Synodal Assembly will take place in two sessions,” he continued. “The first from 4 to 29 October 2023, and the second in October of 2024. I trust that this decision will promote the understanding of synodality as a constitutive dimension of the Church, and help everyone to live it as the journey of brothers and sisters who proclaim the joy of the Gospel.”

